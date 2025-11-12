Help Me Build a Career in Data Analysis and Tech

My name is Nnamdi, and I am working hard to build a sustainable career in Data Analysis and Technology.

I have already started learning and developing practical skills in Microsoft Excel, Python, Pandas, NumPy, OpenPyXL, Matplotlib and data analysis. I am also building practical projects that demonstrate what I am learning and preparing myself for remote and professional employment opportunities.

My biggest challenge is financial. I currently do not have enough resources to cover the internet/data, professional training, certifications, software, career-development resources and other essential tools I need to complete this journey and compete effectively for opportunities.

My goal is to raise N1,500,000

The funds will be used responsibly for:

Internet/data for learning and job applications Professional courses and certifications Software and technology resources Building my professional portfolio Career-development and job-search expenses Other essential resources that will help me become employment-ready

I am not looking for a handout without a plan. I am investing in skills that can help me become financially independent through honest work.

I have already begun this journey, and I am committed to continuing to learn, build practical projects, apply for legitimate jobs and eventually use my skills to create opportunities for myself and others.

Every contribution, no matter how small, can help me move one step closer to my goal.

If you cannot contribute financially, you can still make a huge difference by sharing this campaign with your friends, family, professional contacts and social media networks.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my journey toward a better career and future.

Thank you for believing in me.