Help me Build a Better Future

My name is Nova, and I am raising money together with my mother to build a better and more secure future.

My mother is also a foster mother and has always dedicated herself to helping children who are less fortunate. Although we do not have much ourselves, we have always tried to help others whenever we can.

At 19, I dream of becoming financially independent and eventually owning a home. With the current housing crisis and the difficulty of finding stable work at my age, achieving that dream is challenging.

That is why my mother and I have been working on starting our own cleaning business. We have the motivation and determination, but unfortunately, we do not have enough starting capital to get the business off the ground.

Your support would help us purchase the equipment and supplies we need and take the first real step toward building a stable income and a better future.

Every donation, no matter how small, would mean so much to us. Thank you for believing in us and supporting our journey. ❤️