Help Me Build a Better Future Through Work





Hello,





My name is Youssef Mahmoud Mohamed. I am a 21-year-old Egyptian who has been trying hard to find stable employment. I have applied for many jobs both in Egypt and abroad, but I have not yet had the opportunity to start a career.





My goal is simple: to travel to a country where I can find a real job, work hard, support myself, and build a better future. The funds raised will help cover travel and relocation expenses, allowing me to accept a job opportunity when it becomes available.





I am not asking for a luxury life—only for a chance to work, become independent, and create a better future through my own efforts.





Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to that goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign would also mean a great deal to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.