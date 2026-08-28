Help Me Build a Better Future for My Family

Hi, my name is Kayla.





For more than 20 years, I have worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Caring for others has been a huge part of my life, and it is something I truly love.





I became a young mom, and for many years, I put my own dreams on hold so I could work, provide for my family, and be there for my children. Becoming a nurse was always a dream of mine, but life kept getting in the way.





Last year, I felt like God was calling me to finally take that step.





I went back to college with the goal of becoming a nurse, and I have worked incredibly hard ever since. I have made the Dean’s List every quarter, and I am now only four classes away from being able to apply to the nursing program.





I am so close to something I once thought I might never accomplish.





The challenge is that going to school has meant that I can't work as many hours as I normally would. Between school, work, and supporting my family, finances have become very difficult, especially with the rising cost of living.





Then something unexpected happened.





I was recently given an incredible opportunity to purchase a home that could be truly life-changing for my family.





This isn't just any house. It has a small orchard, and there is potential for the property to provide some additional income for our family. More importantly, it would give my children something I have always wanted them to have — stability, security, and a place they can truly call home.





The owner is asking for $60,000 down.





That is an amount I simply cannot come up with on my own.





I don't have a large family support system to fall back on, and that is one of the reasons this opportunity means so much to me. I want to change that cycle for my children. I want to build something that gives them a stronger foundation and a better future than I was able to have.





I prayed about what to do.





Then, while searching for other options, I stumbled across GiveSendGo. I had never even heard of it before. It felt like one of those moments where I had to stop and ask myself, “What if I actually take a chance and ask for help?”





So here I am.





I am not looking for someone to simply give me a house. I am working hard to build a better life for my family. I am going to school to become a nurse. I have spent more than 20 years caring for other people. I am doing everything I can to move forward, but this is an opportunity that I cannot reach by myself.





My hope is to raise enough to help with the down payment on this home while I continue working toward my nursing degree.





Every donation, regardless of the amount, would bring me closer to making this possible. And if you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean more to me than you know.





I have spent much of my life putting everyone else first. For the first time, I am allowing myself to believe that maybe I can build something different — not only for myself, but for my children.





I believe God led me to take the first step toward becoming a nurse.





Maybe He led me to this opportunity, too.





I don't know exactly how this story will turn out, but I know I have to try.





Thank you for reading my story, for praying for my family, for sharing, or for giving if you are able. Your kindness could help change the direction of our family's future.





With love and gratitude,





Kayla ❤️