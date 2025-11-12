Help Me Bring My Son Home

My son is in foster care, and I'm working to bring him home. To make that happen, I need a car and to secure an apartment. Right now, I'm facing homelessness, and these two things are what stand between us and being together again.





A car will let me get to work and handle the responsibilities that come with having my son in my care. The deposit on an apartment will give us a stable place to live, a home where we can start rebuilding our life together.





I'm asking for help to cover the cost of a car and the apartment deposit. Your support would mean everything to me and to my son. Thank you for standing with us





i do work 2 jobs at the moment but stay in a sober

living house that does not accept children