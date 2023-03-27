Help Me Bring My Kids Home

I'm working through a CPS case and need to get stable housing in order to bring my kids back home. Right now I'm homeless, and I'm tired of living in this situation.

The funds will help me secure a home, covering first month's rent, deposit, and getting utilities turned on. I also need to set up furniture so the home is ready for my kids. **Help Us Find a Safe Home for My Children

I’m reaching out to ask for help during one of the most difficult times in my life. My children and I are currently struggling to find stable, safe housing. Because of our situation, Child Protective Services (CPS) is involved, and having a secure place to live is an important step toward bringing my family together and providing my children with the safe environment they deserve.





I am working hard to improve our circumstances, but the costs of moving, a security deposit, first month’s rent, utilities, and basic household necessities are more than I can manage alone right now. Any funds raised will go directly toward securing a safe home for my children and creating a stable place where they can live, grow, and feel secure.





My goal is to raise **$[2500.00)** for:





- Security deposit and first month’s rent

- Utility deposits and connection fees

- Moving expenses

- Beds, clothing, food, and other basic necessities

- Other housing-related costs required for reunification and stability





I know times are difficult for many people, so any amount—no matter how small—would mean so much to us. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also make a huge difference.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting my children and me as we work toward a safe, stable home and a better future. I am deeply grateful for every donation, share, prayer, and word of encouragement.





With gratitude,





Thank you for standing with me.