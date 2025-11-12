Help Me Bring My Daughter Home

I'm raising money for legal representation to regain custody of my daughter, Callie. She's 8 years old, and I love her deeply.





I'm paralyzed from the waist down, and I can't afford an attorney who can help me fight for custody. Right now, Callie lives with her grandmother, but that's not where she belongs, she belongs with her mom.





I've worked hard to rebuild my life. I've completed rehab and sober living, finished probation, and done dialectical behavioral therapy and regular therapy for years. I've been attending N.A. meetings for years and recently started again now that I'm home from the nursing home and settled in. I'm committed to my recovery and to being the mother Callie needs.





I do get to see Callie, every other weekend, every other holiday, every birthday, my Thanksgiving break, my spring break, every Mother's Day, and a week each month during summer. I'm grateful for that time with her, but it's not enough. She needs to be home with me.





I need a good attorney to help me navigate this custody case. Your support would mean everything to me and to Callie. Thank you for standing with us.