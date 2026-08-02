Help Me Bridge This Financial Gap

I lost my job of seven years this past October and have been struggling to find steady work since. I've applied for positions each week, but haven't been able to secure my next opportunity yet. My unemployment ended more abruptly than I expected, and without current income, I'm at risk of defaulting on my recurring monthly bills by the end of the week, even though I've entered hardship programs for most of them.





I've been managing a lot at once: deaths in the family, blending our household, moving in with my partner, and ongoing challenges with depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and physical injury. My partner has already loaned me significant money, and I'm worried about the continued strain on our relationship.





Your support would mean so much to me and my family right now. #givingtuesday





$375 toward my car payment

$175 toward credit card hardship payment

$95 would be used for my car insurance

Remaining funds would be used for everyday necessities like food, gas, and school supplies for my teenage son.





If you are unable to give, please add my name to your prayer list. Outside of recent events, it's been a rough decade to say the least but I'm super grateful for any positivity and kindness.