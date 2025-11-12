Help me breath well.

Help Me Access Asthma Treatment





Hello everyone,





My name is Ella, and I’m raising funds to help cover the cost of my asthma treatment and medical care.





Living with asthma can be difficult, especially when symptoms become severe and require medical attention, medication, tests, and ongoing treatment. I’m currently trying to raise ₦250,000 to help cover my medical expenses and ensure that I can receive the care and medication I need.





Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to me. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be a huge help.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me during this difficult period. ❤️





Fundraising goal: ₦250,000