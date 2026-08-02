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Help Me Break the Cycle of Debt and Start Over

GoalRp 214,000,000 IDR
RaisedRp 0 IDR

Fundraiser created byAhmad Balucky

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ahmad Balucky

Help Me Break the Cycle of Debt and Start Over

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my story.
I am a working man from Indonesia who is currently facing a difficult financial situation because of accumulated debt.
This debt did not happen overnight. Over time, financial difficulties, reduced working hours, and years without a meaningful increase in income made it increasingly difficult for me to keep up with my obligations.
I am still working and trying to take responsibility for my situation. I am not looking for an easy way out. I am simply at a point where I can no longer break this cycle on my own.

Where the money will go

My goal is to raise US$12,000.
Approximately US$10,000 would be used to address my outstanding debts:
  1. US$5,000 — bank debt
  2. US$2,000 — online loan debt
  3. US$3,000 — money owed to a family member
The remaining US$2,000 would help me cover essential living expenses while I continue working and look for a better and more stable employment opportunity.
My intention is to use this opportunity to stop the debt from continuing to grow and to rebuild my financial stability.

Why I am asking for help

I know that asking strangers for financial help is not easy, and I know there are many people around the world who are facing their own struggles.
I also understand that US$12,000 is a large amount.
That is why I am not expecting one person to solve my situation.
Even US$5 or US$10 would be meaningful to me. My hope is simply to take the first step toward breaking this cycle.
If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with someone who may be able to help would also mean a great deal to me.
I am grateful to anyone who takes the time to read my story, whether or not you are able to contribute.
Thank you for giving me a chance to explain my situation.
Thank you for your kindness and support.


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