Help Me Break Free From Predatory Loan

I'm raising money to help break free from a predatory loan that has me locked in with a high interest rate for the next 8 years.





Right now, without a personal vehicle to get to work, everything feels harder. I'm currently using my elderly mother's vehicle, which isn't a sustainable solution. The loan payments keep me trapped, and I need help getting the bank off my back.





I prayed about this last night, and when I woke up this morning, the thought came to me to reach out through a platform like this.





I am also struggling to break free from what feels like an emotionally abusive relationship. Rediscovering my financial independence will help with this.





I'm grateful for anyone who can stand with me during this time. Your support would mean so much.