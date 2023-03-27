Help Me Become Debt-Free and Create a Stable Home

My name is Alina, and I am asking for help with something deeply meaningful to me: creating a financially secure and stable home for my family.

I am currently carrying approximately $280,000 in debt:

$245,000 mortgage $28,000 in credit-card debt $7,000 car loan

My goal is to eliminate this debt so that I can finally have the financial stability and independence to focus on my family and our future.

I am disabled, and I am preparing to adopt a 10-year-old child who also has special needs. I want to welcome her into a home where she feels safe, loved, supported, and secure.

I don’t want her arrival to be surrounded by financial stress and the constant worry of whether I will be able to make ends meet.

I want her to come home to stability.

Why This Matters So Much

For years, I have worked hard to take care of my family and meet my responsibilities. But carrying a large amount of debt while living with the limitations of disability has made achieving financial independence extremely difficult.

Every month, a significant amount of money goes toward debt payments.

If I could eliminate that burden, my financial situation would change dramatically.



