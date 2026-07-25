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Help me become a Sports Scientist

Goallei 263,000 RON
Raisedlei 0 RON

Fundraiser created byEduard-Andrei Enascut

Fundraiser funds will be received by Eduard-Andrei Enascut

Help me become a Sports Scientist

Help Me Study Physical Activity and Sport Sciences at UCAM Murcia


Hello,

My name is Eduard, and I am from Romania.

I am raising funds to pursue my dream of studying Physical Activity and Sport Sciences at UCAM Murcia in Spain, with the goal of continuing my education through a master's degree afterward.

Choosing a university was not an easy decision. I wanted a place where I could receive a quality education and learn more about the scientific side of sport and physical activity. After a lot of research, I decided that UCAM Murcia is the university that best matches my goals.

Studying abroad has always been one of my biggest goals, but it also comes with significant financial challenges. Unfortunately, I do not have the financial support that many students can rely on when pursuing higher education abroad, so I have to build my future independently.

I am fully prepared to work while studying and take responsibility for supporting myself. My goal is to earn my own living and become financially independent while completing my education.


The funds raised through this campaign will be used to cover:

  1. University tuition fees.
  2. My future master's degree.
  3. The initial costs of relocating and settling in Murcia, including accommodation and other essential expenses during my first months in Spain.


This support would give me the opportunity to begin my studies and establish myself in a new country while I look for work and become self-sufficient.

My ambition is to build a career in sport and exercise science and use scientific knowledge to help people improve their health, physical performance, and overall quality of life. I believe education is the foundation that will allow me to achieve this goal.


If anyone reading this lives in Spain, especially in or around Murcia, and knows about part-time job opportunities that could be suitable for an international student, I would truly appreciate any advice or recommendations. Any guidance would mean a lot to me.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in my goals, and for giving me the opportunity to build a better future through education.


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