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Help me become a doctor

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Help me become a doctor

Goal﷼50,000 SAR
Raised﷼0 SAR

Fundraiser created byHassan Jasim

Help me become a doctor

My Journey to Medical School: Fighting for My Future in Iraq

​My name is Hasan, and I am entering my final year of high school (the 6th Scientific Grade) in Iraq. In my country, this single academic year is the most critical turning point in a student's life. It isn't just another school year—it dictates your entire destiny.

​My lifelong dream is to become a doctor, to heal people, and to serve my community. However, reaching medical school in Iraq requires achieving an extraordinary final score of at least 101% (after strict competitive additions). Getting a top mark like this is nearly impossible through public school classes alone; it requires specialized study guides (Malazim) and private academy classes (Ma'ahad) for every major subject.

​Unfortunately, these educational resources are extremely expensive, and the financial burden is far beyond what my family can afford. Without these private classes and essential study materials, competing at the highest level becomes an insurmountable challenge.

​This year will literally decide whether my journey begins or ends before it even starts. Every single dollar raised will go directly toward funding my private academic courses, necessary study materials, and examination preparation for this decisive year.

​Your support, no matter how small, is not just a donation—it is an investment in a future physician who is determined to overcome every barrier to earn that white coat. Thank you for reading my story and helping me keep my dream alive.

​Key Highlights for Your Campaign:

​Clear Goal: Funding private institute tuition and comprehensive study guides.

​The Challenge: Achieving the 101%+ threshold required for Iraqi medical school admission.

​The Impact: Giving a dedicated student a fair chance at a medical career.

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