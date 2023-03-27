Help Me Be The Best Dad I Can Be

I'm Christopher Nobs. I'm an alcoholic and addict, and I'm working to get my kids back. I had 50/50 custody and time with them, but the judge ordered temporary supervised visitation through my parents. My parents are retiring and frequently away on cruises, so I'm getting little to no contact with my children right now. I’m very proud to say tomorrow I’ll have a year of sobriety behind me





I'm raising money to help me move forward with this situation. The funds will help cover the costs involved in restoring meaningful contact with my kids and working through the legal and personal steps ahead.