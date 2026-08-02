Help Me Avoid Homelessness and Get Medical Care

I lost my job several months ago and haven't been able to find reliable work since. Without steady income, I'm falling behind on my bills and facing the real possibility of losing my housing.





To make matters worse, I've started experiencing health issues over the past week. My health insurance from my previous employer has expired, so I haven't been able to seek medical care or find out what's going on.





I'm asking for help to cover my basic living expenses and medical care while I work toward stability. Your support would mean so much as I navigate this difficult time.