Help Me Avoid Eviction in 3 Days

I have 3 days to come up with rent or I will be evicted and face homelessness. Two weeks ago, I missed a week of work after passing out and getting a head injury. Last week I was only able to work one day. I've exhausted the resources I know, I contacted every church around me and found a community center that helps with rent, but my apartment won't accept third-party payments. I applied for assistance and was approved, but I just learned yesterday that my landlord won't take it. I have no family or friends I can turn to, and I'm running out of time. Your support would mean everything right now. Thank you for standing with me.