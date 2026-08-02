Help Me Avoid Eviction

My name is Daniele Davidson. I work as a caregiver, but my hours have been majorly reduced, and I'm struggling to keep up with my bills. Without help, I'm facing eviction.





I'm reaching out to ask for support during this difficult time. Your donation would help me stay in my home while I work through this setback. I'm grateful for any assistance, and I truly appreciate your compassion and support.





Thank you for standing with me.