Help Me and My Son Find Stable Housing

I'm a single mom on disability, and I've been struggling very badly. I've been on my own since I was 17, and I became a mom at 19. Right now, my son and I are without stable housing, and I'm doing everything I can to keep us safe and together.





I need help securing a home, whether that's a small house, a mobile home on land, or another stable option where my son and I can live. I'm also working on hiring a lawyer and need a car so I can be more independent and handle what we need to do.





My family has abandoned me, and I don't have friends to lean on. It's just me and my son, and we're struggling very hard right now. I'm scared, and I need help getting us into a safe, stable place.





Your support would mean everything to us. Thank you for standing with me and my son.