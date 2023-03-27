Help Me and My Son Find a Home

I'm working two jobs to build a stable life for my son and me after my ex and I split up. I didn't have anywhere to go, so I've been doing everything I can to move forward. Right now, the biggest barrier is getting approved for an apartment, landlords keep turning me down because of my income, even though I'm working as hard as I can.





I'm raising money to cover rent and a security deposit so we can finally have a place of our own. A home where my son and I can settle in and I can focus on being the mom and provider he deserves. Your support would mean everything to us as we start this new chapter together.