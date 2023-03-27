Help Me and My Newborn Move to Safety

A shooting happened directly in front of my home, and a bullet went through my front door and into my bedroom, where my bed was. Having a bullet enter my home has left me terrified for my safety and, especially, for the safety of my newborn.





I'm trying to raise $10,000 so I can move to a safer place and give my baby and myself a fresh start away from this situation. The money will help with the costs involved in relocating and getting established somewhere safe.





I know $10,000 is a lot to ask, but right now I don't feel that staying where we are is a safe option. Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to us. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, or anyone who may be able to help would make a huge difference.





Thank you for standing with my baby and me during this frightening time.