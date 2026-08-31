Help Me and My Mom Start Fresh After Abuse

After my parents' divorce, my dad took control and the mental, verbal, and physical abuse began, toward my mom, my siblings, and me. He spread false information about my mom, called the police on her, and did everything he could to ruin her life. My mom's rights were revoked by Georgetown, Georgia, but she's fighting to rebuild. She's renting a home now and has started her CNA classes, she's determined to move forward.





My mom has almost nothing, yet she still treats me better than my dad ever has. My siblings are still living with him and experiencing the same abuse and neglect without understanding what's happening.





I'm raising funds to help my mom move to a better place and get a reliable car so she can continue building the life she deserves and eventually help my siblings get out of this situation too. With little money of her own, she needs support to take these next steps.