Help Me and My Dog Find Safe Housing

I'm 62 years old and disabled with cancer. Tonight, the sheriff removed me from my room where I'd been renting. After I complained about my room being robbed, I was told I didn't have a right to go in front of a judge and had to leave all my belongings. Me and my small dog have lost everything. We're outside right now with nowhere to go.





I'm asking for help to get us into a safe place to stay. Your support would mean so much to us right now. Thank you for standing with me and my dog.