Help me and my children rebuild our lives

On July 13, 2026, I made the hardest decision of my life. I fled my home and marriage in the middle of the night because of domestic violence and threats to my life. After calling emergency services, I took only what I could fit in my car and left with my two young children, ages 2 and 4. I never wanted my babies to grow up in a home filled with abuse, and I never wanted them to face a future without their mother. Leaving was terrifying, but I knew I had to protect us and choose safety.

Now, I am trying to rebuild our lives from the ground up. After I left, my husband cleared out the bank accounts, leaving me with nothing to care for my babies. This fundraiser is for me, Lyndsay, and my two children as we work to find safe housing and cover our basic needs during this transition. Every donation will help us take the next steps toward stability, peace, and a fresh start. Even if you are not able to give, every share and every word of support means so much to us. After leaving, the future feels bright, and I am holding on to the hope of a happy, peaceful life for my sweet babies. Thank you for helping us start over and move forward in safety.