Help Me and My Cat Fund Moving Expenses

After unexpectedly losing my husband to diabetes, my life changed overnight. We didn't have life insurance, and I couldn't afford to keep our home. I've had to sell nearly everything I own just to get by.





Right now, I'm living with family temporarily, but they can't afford to help me financially. I suffer from multiple autoimmune conditions that limit my ability to work full time. My husband worked two jobs to support us, and without his income, I've been stretched incredibly thin. On top of everything, unexpected health expenses and car repairs have made it even harder to save.





I'm ready to move into a stable place for me and my cat, but I need help covering first, last, and security deposit. Every bit of support would mean so much to me as I work to rebuild and create a safe home for us both. Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time.