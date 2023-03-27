Help Me and Daisy Get Home to Oregon

I was living in Oregon working remotely when my company told me I had to relocate to Alabama to keep my job. On my way here, they terminated me. I spent the last of my money on last night's hotel.





Right now, my dog Daisy and I are stranded. I'm hot, I'm hungry, I'm scared, and I don't know anyone here. I have a job waiting for me back in Oregon and a vehicle there, but I need help to get us home.





I'm raising money for a few nights in a hotel and a train ticket back to Oregon for Daisy and me. My daughter is waiting for us there. Your support would mean everything as we make our way back.