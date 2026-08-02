Help Me After My Brother's Passing

My big brother unexpectedly passed away at the end of June. He was an avid fisherman who loved to cook, loved food, and most of all loved being on the sea. He graduated from Henry Hudson Regional High School and worked on the Satellite, Seahorse, and the Prowler at the Atlantic Highlands Marina. He absolutely loved his music too, Tool, Les Claypool, Godsmack, the Grateful Dead, and many other bands.





I've been covering funeral costs, and I'm struggling right now. Your support would mean so much as I work through this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.