Help Me Afford My Fibroid Surgery

I have uterine fibroids that cause me tremendous pain every menstrual cycle. I soak through pads every hour and a half to two hours and pass huge blood clots, which makes me anemic every single month. I end up in the hospital for iron infusions and blood transfusions. It's so overwhelming each month when my cycle starts.





I have a job, but I don't make enough to cover the costs my insurance doesn't cover. I need to have this procedure done by September 4th, the week before my surgery, and I'm asking for help to make that happen.





I literally cry before every cycle because I know what I'm about to deal with. If you understand my situation, have been through it yourself, or know someone in your family who has, your support would mean so much to me. Thank you for standing with me.