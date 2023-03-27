Help Me Afford Dentures

I'm 50 years old and have been struggling with my teeth for a few years now. I've had six pulled, mostly front teeth. My insurance covers the extractions, but that's all, dentures are so expensive, and I just can't afford the extra cost on top of everything else, even though I do work.





I'm raising money to help cover the cost of dentures so I can feel confident again and move forward. Your support would mean so much to me. Thank you for standing with me.