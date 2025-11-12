Help me achieve my dream by supporting me t

My name is Boniface and I am a second-year student at Kirinyaga University pursuing Education (arts). I am writing to you with a heavy heart but with unwavering faith, to share my current situation and ask for your kind consideration.

I come from a humble family of four, and as the lastborn, I carry the hopes of my family as the first to reach university education. I am deeply passionate about my degree and have worked tirelessly to maintain my place here. However, I am now at a critical crossroads. Due to unforeseen financial constraints, my family is unable to cover my fees, and I am at a very real risk of dropping out.

This is a difficult request, but I am a God-fearing and determined young man who believes in the power of a helping hand. I am not looking for a handout, but for an opportunity to finish what I started. With your financial support, I can stay enrolled, complete my semester, and continue walking toward my dream. Your contribution, no matter the size, would be a lifeline for me and a source of immense hope for my family.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I believe that with people like you standing with me, I can overcome this.