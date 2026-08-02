Help Maxine Find Peace After a Lifetime of Loss

At 84 years old, my mom has spent a lifetime taking care of others, surviving unimaginable loss, and trusting God to carry her through. Now our family is asking for help taking care of her. My mom, Maxine, married her high school sweetheart and had four children with him. After he completed his service in the Navy, they bought their first home and were beginning the life they had dreamed about. My father had served as an electrician’s mate in the Navy, and during his service he was exposed to different sources of radiation. My mother was led to believe that those exposures may have contributed to the aggressive leukemia that eventually took his life, though we never received clear answers. By the time he was finally diagnosed with acute myelocytic leukemia, doctors initially gave him only about two weeks to live. Mom was pregnant with their fourth child. Somehow, he lived long enough to meet his new baby, and then, at only 29 years old, he died on my mom’s birthday. She was suddenly a young widow with a newborn and four small children. I don’t believe she ever recovered from that loss, but she did what she’s always done. She kept going. Several years later, Mom married again and had another son. Sadly, that marriage became terribly abusive. She endured beatings, infidelity, stalking, and frightening threats. He even cheated with the babysitter while Mom was in the hospital giving birth to their son. After she made him leave, the harassment continued until she could finally obtain legal protection. Yet because they shared a child, she still showed grace and kindness, never using the past as a weapon. Eventually, God brought another man into her life, a man who truly loved and devoted himself to her. They shared27 years together. Then she lost him during COVID. We couldn’t even give him the funeral we wanted. We stood at his grave and cried as Mom said goodbye to another man she loved. After his death, she could no longer afford their acreage. A man approached her with a contract purchase. He showed up with an apple pie, seemed kind, and gained her trust. What followed became a financial and legal nightmare. A HUD-related loan connected to the property was never satisfied, and now money is being taken from her Social Security. At 84, she is losing income she needs just to live. There are serious legal issues surrounding what happened, but attorneys have told us, it could cost thousands or tens of thousands to pursue. She simply doesn’t have that. And as if losing her home and financial security wasn’t enough, during one of her moves, her safe disappeared. Inside was her first wedding ring, the ring from her young husband she lost at 29, along with other valuables. We never found out what happened. For mom, it wasn’t about money. That ring represented the life she shared with her first love, the father of her four children. Even that piece of her story was taken. Then came another heartbreak. During the January 6th federal cases involving her daughter and grandson, Mom sat in court and watched her grandson taken away. She was even called a traitor herself for not stopping her family from going. She was an elderly mother and grandmother watching her family torn apart. Later, when her daughter voluntarily surrendered to federal prison, Mom went with her. She rode beside her, walked her to the gates and then had to turn and leave her behind. No mother should ever have to make that walk. The stress was overwhelming. She suffered another stroke. And yet God carried her through that too. She survived losing her husband at 29. She survived becoming a widow with four small children. She survived domestic violence. She survived losing the husband who later gave her 27 years of love and companionship. She survived losing her home and her financial security. She survived losing precious belongings, including the irreplaceable ring from her first marriage. She survived watching her grandson taken away. She survived walking her daughter to the gates of a federal prison. She survived multiple strokes. And now, she is facing another serious medical challenge, a pacemaker procedure at 84. Through every season, God has carried her. We believe He is still carrying her now, but sometimes God answers prayers through other people. That’s why we’re asking for help. Donations will first help Mom remain in her home while money is being taken from her Social Security. obtain legal assistance concerning the acreage and HUD issues, and help relieve the financial burden she faces while dealing with her health and upcoming procedure. If God blesses this fundraiser beyond those urgent needs, there is one thing I would love to do for her. I want to take her on a cruise. It has been one of her quiet dreams for years. After a lifetime of hospitals, funerals, courtrooms, bills, loss, and crisis, I would love to see her standing on the deck of a ship, looking out at the ocean. I want her to have a nice dinner, laugh, wake up somewhere beautiful, spend a few days not worrying about survival, but simply enjoying being alive. Mom has even accepted some financial help in recent years from the former abusive husband, but that help has often come with reminders of every dollar given. She has shown kindness for years, but she has finally reached a point where she would rather struggle than have that held over her head. She wants her dignity. Our family is doing what we can, but we cannot do this alone. So today, I’m stepping out in faith and asking for help. If you feel led to give, any amount makes a difference. If you’re unable to give, we ask for your prayers and for you to share her story. We don’t know what tomorrow holds, but we know who holds tomorrow. My mom’s story has been filled with survival. I pray that the next chapter of her life will finally be filled with peace. Thank you for taking time to read her story, for your prayers, and for any support you’re able to give. God bless you.



