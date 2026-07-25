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Help Mary Prepare for Cancer Surgery

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMary Johnson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mary Johnson

Help Mary Prepare for Cancer Surgery

Mary is facing Uterine Cancer Surgery as soon as possible.

Being diagnosed while hospitalized from loss of blood at 63. She recieved 3 blood transfusions while in this hospital and a uterine biopsy.

The results showed two tumors that need immediate removal ! However, her blood count (hemoglobin) was

staying to low for Surgery right away.

Her whole world is turned-upside down! Suddenly discovering this type of Cancer in her body! Discouragment has tryed to set in, but shes resisting it. Having low health coverage caused high Co-pays for testing and blood-transfusions. The health insurance only covered 30% of the cost. Leaving her with little money left to pay her house payments. The house payments are $1650 a month and now behind 2 months and facing surgery. Which will take at least a month to heal after surgery and return to work.

She is in need of financial help to be able to have surgery and heal in her own home, without worry of having no home. Will have pay these Co-pays CT scan was $650 alone, to find out if it had spread and there is a spot seen on one of her kidneys.

While she has faith and loves God, she needs other believers to stand by her side. Everything seems overwhelming at this point and almost impossible without God intervening.

Most of other family members have gone on before her to heaven and others on limited Social Security, living in another state.

Sarasota memorial hospital will perform the surgery and they are known for excellence. Working things out with the hospital has been another challenge financially.

The uterine bleeding lead to loss of work, being to weak to go in to work and having to stay home to rest.

This surgery is vital to her well-being and quality of life that God has given us to live. I pray your love for God moves in your heart to help Mary get the surgery and heal. As she will need time to heal and help financially.

Any gift big or small is recognized by Mary and really appreciated from the depth of her heart. God bless you all with his wonderful peace.

Thank-you for caring and praying for Mary 🌷

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