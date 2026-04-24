Help Maribelle Through Her Long Recovery

This past year has been one of the hardest our family has ever faced. After a long hospital stay and major surgery, we hoped life would slowly return to normal. Instead, Maribelle’s recovery has turned into a long, difficult journey that we are still walking through today.





She still cannot speak.

She still breathes through a trach tube.

She still needs full care every single day.





Her throat hurts when she tries to move. She struggles with breathing, pain, and weakness. She cannot work, and she depends on us for everything from daily care to medical supplies to transportation for appointments. Her body has been through surgeries, infections and setbacks that have made healing slow and unpredictable.





As a Filipino American family with no disability assistance, no housing support and no programs stepping in, we’ve been doing everything we can on our own. But the truth is, her needs have grown far beyond what we can manage alone. Medical supplies, transportation, emergencies, and daily care have become overwhelming.





That’s why we reopened this fundraiser.





Our bills haven’t stopped. Her condition still requires constant support. Disability assistance still hasn’t come through. And every month, we struggle to keep up with the basics she needs to stay safe and stable at home.





We’re asking for help whether through sharing, donating, or simply spreading the word. Every bit of support makes a real difference. Every share helps her story reach someone who might be able to help. Every donation, no matter the amount, goes directly toward her care and daily needs.





If you’re reading this, thank you for taking the time to learn about Maribelle’s situation. She is still fighting. She is still holding on. And we’re doing everything we can to support her through this long recovery.





Her journey isn’t over, and we’re grateful for anyone willing to stand with us.