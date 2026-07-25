Help Maram's Family Survive Hunger, Illness, and D

My name is Maram Adel, and I am a mother of two little girls — Maria (5 years old) and Loly (3 years old).





Before the war, we lived a simple and peaceful life, but everything changed. We lost our home, our source of income, and our sense of safety.





Today, my family of ten is living in a tent that is not suitable for human life.





There is no proper sanitation, no security, and barely enough food to survive. My husband, Mahmoud Rayan, was severely injured by an explosive bullet in his abdomen, causing serious damage to his liver, intestines, and spine. He can no longer walk or work, and his condition worsens every day because we cannot afford the medication he desperately needs.





I also suffer from severe malnutrition and a blood disorder that requires treatment every 8 hours, but I cannot afford the medicine.





My elderly father suffers from heart disease and has no access to treatment.





Our daughters are also suffering deeply:

• Maria has lost her right to education.

• Loly suffers from malnutrition and bone problems due to the lack of food and medical care.





For more than two years, we have lived through hunger, illness, fear, and displacement without enough food, medicine, or safe shelter.





Every donation, no matter how small, can help save our lives.





Your support will help us provide: • Food • Medicine • Medical treatment for my husband and children • Basic necessities for survival Please help us survival this unbearable crisis.





“Whoever eases the suffering of others plants peace within their own heart