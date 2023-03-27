Help Make Our Home Lead Safe

I'm raising money to help make our rental home in Philadelphia lead safe for my sons.





My landlord has refused to fix the house, and my sons have been lead poisoned from living here. I've reached out to the city and even the mayor's office, but haven't gotten a response. Because of my sons' lead exposure, we have an open DHS case.





Right now, I need help covering the cost of making the house lead safe while I work on finding a new place for us to live. I also created a petition on change.org to help bring awareness to this situation. If you can’t donate your signature is payment enough to me! My children deserve a safe home!