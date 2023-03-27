Help Mahanaim Reach More People





A New Location. A New Opportunity. The Same Mission.





In response to God’s call to be closer to our community, T.E.P. Mahanaim is preparing to take a step of faith by moving to a new location.





Our heart has always been to be more than a place where people come together for a service. We want to be a church that is present in the community—serving people, meeting practical needs, and sharing the love of Christ in ways people can experience.





Over the years, we have had the privilege of helping people experiencing homelessness, providing food to those in need, blessing families and children at Christmas, and participating in community events throughout our community.





For the past two years, we have also had the opportunity to hold our annual worship service at Polar Park. These experiences have continued to remind us that there are so many ways to reach people when we are willing to step beyond the walls of the church.





Now, we believe God is calling us to take another step.





We are seeking a new location that will bring Mahanaim closer to the people we are called to serve and provide greater opportunities to gather, worship, minister, and expand our community outreach.





Getting into this new space will require an initial investment, including the first month’s rent, a security deposit, and preparation of the space for ministry.





But our vision goes beyond simply finding a place to meet.





We want to make sure people can actually get there.





One of the needs we see in our community is access to transportation, particularly for older adults who may not have reliable transportation. Our goal is to eventually purchase a church van to help bring people to services, outreach opportunities, and community events.





We want to be a church that doesn’t simply say, “Come to us.”





We want to be able to say, “We’ll come get you.”





That is the heart behind this fundraiser.





We are asking our friends, family, community, and anyone who believes in the importance of serving others to partner with us as we enter this next chapter.





Your contribution can help us establish a new home for the ministry, create greater opportunities for outreach, and help remove transportation barriers for the people we are trying to reach.





We don’t know every person we will meet.





We don’t know every family we will help.





We don’t know every story that will walk through those doors.





But we know this:





There are people in our community who need hope, encouragement, prayer, practical help, and someone willing to show up.





And we want Mahanaim to be ready.





If you feel led to support this vision, we invite you to partner with us.





Give what you can. Share the fundraiser. Pray for this next chapter.





Every contribution helps us move one step closer.





We believe this isn’t simply about a new building or a church van.





It’s about making room to reach more people.





Help us take the next step.





Help us open the door.

Help us provide a way there.

Help us reach our community.





T.E.P. Mahanaim