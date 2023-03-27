Help Lydia Get Home to Her Seven Children

My name is Lydia Debold, and I'm a mother of seven. I was wrongfully charged in Galveston County and given a bond I can't afford. I need help from my community to pay it so I can get home to my kids.





I've struggled with alcohol addiction and need to be evaluated properly for help, not locked away with a bond that's out of reach. My children and grandson need their mother. They're awesome kids, and they need me home.





Galveston County has been doing this to a lot of people. People are sitting in jail for months because they can’t afford high bond overcharged for minor offenses. We ask for your support in this matter so we can also begin a movement to help others as well. Thank you for standing with me and my children.