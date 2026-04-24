Help Logan Survive His Cancer Diagnosis

I never thought I'd have to ask people I do not know for help, but its my last resort.





My husband Logan was diagnosed with stage 4 Prostate cancer about 2 weeks ago, thankfully our insurance was willing to cover the cost of them, but not until we pay them a $3,000 deductible, usually we would be able to wait and save, but with the severity of his diagnosis, he may have just a month left without any treatment.





I hate to ask, to beg but like I said, its my last resort, He is the most amazing man, husband and father I've ever known.





Even if you can't donate, please share this to those who may be able to, anything is enough.





Thank you.