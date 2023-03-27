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Help Lizzy Smile Again!!

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlyssa Sonora

Help Lizzy Smile Again!!

﻿﻿❤️ Help Lizzy Get Her New Smile ❤️

In 2024, Lizzy underwent open-heart surgery, and what followed was a terrifying and unexpected journey. After her surgery, she developed sepsis and liver failure, putting her life at serious risk and leaving our family facing one of the most difficult experiences we have ever been through.

Through it all, Lizzy fought. She showed us just how strong and resilient she truly is. ❤️

Today, we’re hoping to help Lizzy take the next step in her healing journey.

After everything her body and spirit have endured, we want to help give her something to smile about—literally. 🥹❤️ We are raising funds toward Lizzy’s new smile, including the dental care and treatment she needs to restore her smile and her confidence.

After fighting so hard for her health and her life, we want Lizzy to have the opportunity to feel good about herself again and smile without hesitation.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean so much to Lizzy and our family. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing her story with your friends and family would be just as meaningful.

Thank you for standing with Lizzy and helping us give her a reason to smile again. ❤️

From surviving the unimaginable to finding her smile again—this is Lizzy’s next chapter. 🫶✨

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