Help Lisa and Her Son With Food

My name is Lisa. I moved to my current location in January, and since then I've been struggling to catch up due to unforeseen circumstances. I've never asked for help before, I'm usually the person helping everyone else, feeding them, giving them a place to stay. But right now, I'm really in need of help, especially with food.





My son is living with me. He's here partly to help me, I'm disabled and need some help from time to time, and partly because he has some legal things he needs to take care of, fines and such. We all make mistakes.





Neither of us qualifies for food stamps. I make $25 too much, and he makes $5 too much. Right now, I'm struggling to be able to feed either one of us, let alone anyone else who's hungry. Your support would mean so much to us.