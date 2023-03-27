Help Lisa and Her Granddaughter Find Home

My name is Lisa. I'm 56 years old and disabled, and I've been raising my granddaughter for 14 years. She's an awesome young lady, and we've been through so much together.





In 2021, my husband passed from Covid. Since then, we've slowly lost everything. Now we are homeless.





I'm asking for help to get us into an apartment. Your support would mean so much to us as we work to rebuild our lives together.