Help Lea Purchase Needed Refrigerator

My name is Lea and I am a senior on a very limited fixed income and have a disability. My refrigerator which was purchased over 16 years ago is no longer functioning. I constantly have to reset the cooling thermostat because it doesn't maintain an adequate temperature. The ice maker no longer functions and freezing capabilities are about as bad as the refrigeration. I am on medications that require refrigeration. I have a special needs dog who also has meds requiring refrigeration. Because I had to file bankruptcy in 2023, my credit is bad and I am considered a poor risk for a loan. It kills me to have to ask for help. I was caregiver to both of my parents and ended up depleating my savings - not that I regret choosing to honor my parents as best I could. I have tried every means I know how to make extra money, but it is barely enough to cover all of my other financial needs.

I am a Christian and believe in the power of prayer. I do the best I can to honor God and put my trust in Him. If you could find it in your heart to help me reach my goal, I promise to pay it forward whenever I can.

Thank you and God bless you.



