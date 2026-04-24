Help Lauren Get the Technology She Needs for Schoo

Hi everyone! My name is Lauren, and I’m creating this fundraiser because I’m hoping to raise money toward getting an iPad and the accessories I need to use it for school and educational purposes.

As I continue through high school, having reliable technology would make a big difference in the way I’m able to keep up with my schoolwork. I would use the iPad for taking notes, reading educational materials, researching topics for assignments, keeping track of homework and deadlines, studying for tests, working on projects, and organizing my schoolwork all in one place.

There are many times when having a portable device would make schoolwork easier and more organized. Instead of having everything spread across different papers and places, I could keep my notes, assignments, research, and educational resources together. I would also be able to use it when I need to work on projects or study outside of school.

The money raised would go toward the iPad itself and useful school-related accessories, such as a protective case, keyboard, or stylus. I want to make sure that what I receive is something I can use responsibly and get as much educational value from as possible.

I’m not expecting everyone to be able to make a large donation. Every contribution, no matter how small, can help me get closer to my goal. If you aren’t able to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with someone else would still mean a lot to me.

My goal isn’t just to get a piece of technology. I want to have a useful tool that can support me throughout high school and help me stay organized, learn, study, and complete my assignments. Education is important to me, and I want to give myself the best opportunity I can to keep moving forward.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story and consider supporting me. Whether you donate, share, or simply take a moment to encourage me, I truly appreciate it. 💙📚🎓



