Help Laura Pay Her School Loans

I'm raising money to help me through a critical transition in my legal career. I've just finished law school and am waiting for my bar exam results. Right now, I need help covering my living expenses and paying down my student loans while I'm between income and building my practice.





My goal is to focus on serving veterans and women through my legal work. As I move forward, I plan to share resources and information about where veterans and women can find legal help and support when they need it.





Thank you for standing with me during this important time.