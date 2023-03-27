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Help Launch My Web Design Studio

GoalR 35,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byBenjamin Howard

Fundraiser funds will be received by Benjamin Howard

Help Launch My Web Design Studio

I'm building something of my own.


My name is Benjamin, and I'm working toward launching FoldSpace Studio, a small, founder-led web design studio focused on helping businesses establish a professional online presence.


I believe a website should be more than something that simply looks good. It should help a business communicate clearly, build credibility, reach customers, and create a foundation for future growth.


I've spent a great deal of time developing the idea behind FoldSpace Studio—from planning the services and client experience to creating a structured onboarding process and figuring out how projects can be delivered clearly and professionally. Now I want to take that idea from planning into reality.


That's where I'm asking for your help.


I'm raising funds to cover the initial costs of launching the studio, including the technology, software, hosting, business infrastructure, marketing, and other tools needed to begin serving clients professionally.


The goal isn't to build a large agency overnight. I want to start deliberately, work with a limited number of clients, deliver excellent work, and build the studio sustainably from there.


Your contribution would help me move past the initial barriers that come with starting a business and give me the foundation to begin taking on real projects.


What your support will help make possible:


• Establish the studio's professional website and business infrastructure

• Cover essential software and technology costs

• Set up reliable hosting and tools for client projects

• Develop and operate a structured client onboarding system

• Help fund initial marketing and business development

• Give me the resources to begin taking on my first clients


Why FoldSpace?


The name is inspired by the idea of folding space—the theoretical concept of reducing the distance between two points. I liked the idea because it represents what I want the studio to do: reduce the distance between a business's ideas and the professional online presence it needs to move forward.


I'm not asking people to fund a finished business. I'm asking for help building the foundation for one.


My plan is to use the support I receive to get FoldSpace Studio operational, work with my first clients, build a strong portfolio, and reinvest what the business earns into its continued growth.


If you choose to support this project, thank you. Whether you contribute financially, share this fundraiser with someone who might be interested, or simply encourage me along the way, it genuinely helps.


I'm ready to build it. I just need the opportunity to get started.

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