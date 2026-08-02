Help Lakin to see her siblings through everything

Lakin was diagnosed with cancer last October, and the costs are adding up fast. Travel to see her for treatment has become expensive, and we're doing everything we can to support her through this.





This summer, Lakin would like to do something fun, a chance to be a kid and enjoy time away from medical appointments. She also needs clothes for school as she heads into the new year.





I'm raising money to help cover these costs. Things add up in the long run, and it's hard doing everything alone. If you're able to donate, thank you. If you can't, please share, it helps more than you know.