Help Kyleanne and Steven Find Safe Housing

My name is Jodie Elswick, and my sister Terri and I are raising money for our cousin Kyleanne and her husband Steven. Both are disabled, and their current home has become unsafe, the foundation has separated from the frame, most of the floors have collapsed, and only three rooms remain usable. Because of Kyleanne's mobility limitations, my sister and I built a ramp so she could safely enter and exit.





Kyleanne has been approved for HUD and needs a place now. We're raising funds to help cover a security deposit, first month's rent, utility deposit, moving expenses, and basic household needs as they transition to safe housing.





This is what family does. Your support would mean so much to them during this difficult time. Thank you.