Help Kyleanne and Her Husband Find Safe Housing

I'm raising money to help my family members Kyleanne and her husband find safe housing. Their current home is no longer livable, termites have eaten through the foundation, and only two of the six rooms remain structurally sound. Both are disabled: Kyleanne has cerebral palsy, and her husband is going blind. They desperately need a new start.





The funds will help cover a deposit, first month's rent, and utilities as they move into a safe home. Your support would mean so much to them during this critical time. Thank you for standing with our family.