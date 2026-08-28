Help Kuching Children Stay in School

Walking along the vibrant Kuching Waterfront, the beauty of Sarawak is undeniable. From the historic streets echoing with diverse cultures to the lush rainforests just beyond the city limits, this part of Malaysia captivates everyone who visits. But venturing beyond the bustling markets and tourist centers reveals a quieter struggle faced by many local families. In the rural outskirts and less privileged neighborhoods of Kuching, brilliant children with boundless potential are being held back simply because they cannot afford the fundamental costs of an education.

During my travels through Southeast Asia, I have been deeply moved by the warmth and resilience of the people in Malaysia. However, I have also met parents who work exhaustively just to put food on the table, leaving nothing left for school fees, textbooks, or even basic uniforms. For many children here, dropping out is not a choice made from a lack of ambition, but a harsh financial inevitability. Education is the single most powerful tool they have to break the cycle of poverty, yet it remains painfully out of reach for those who need it most.

Empowering the Next Generation We can change this narrative. I am launching a scholarship fund dedicated to supporting vulnerable children in Kuching, ensuring that financial hardship does not dictate their future. This initiative is designed to remove the immediate barriers to education by providing comprehensive support for students who demonstrate a strong desire to learn but lack the means to attend school.

Where Your Contribution Goes Every donation to this scholarship fund goes directly toward the core costs of schooling. Your support will cover annual tuition and enrollment fees, allowing children to remain in the classroom without the constant fear of being turned away. We will also provide essential learning materials, from textbooks and stationery to proper school uniforms—often a strict requirement that families struggle to afford. Additionally, funds will help subsidize transportation costs, ensuring that students living in remote areas can safely and consistently make the daily journey to their classrooms.

By contributing to this fund, you are doing more than just buying supplies; you are giving a child in Kuching the confidence to dream beyond their current circumstances. You are telling them that their future matters and that a community stands behind them. Even a modest contribution can secure a month of schooling, while simply sharing this campaign helps us reach those who can amplify our impact.



