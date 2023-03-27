Help Kristin Keep Her Car and Rebuild Her Life ❤️





My name is Kristin, and I never imagined I would find myself asking strangers for help. But sometimes life brings you to a place where you have to put your pride aside and simply say, “I need some help.”





I am a mother of two incredible boys, Joseph and Raylin. They are my whole world and the reason I keep getting back up, even when life has given me every reason to stay down.





The past few years have been some of the hardest of my life.





One of the deepest losses I've ever experienced was losing my baby, Matthew.





There is no easy way to explain what it feels like to lose your child. A part of you goes with them, and the grief doesn't have an expiration date. You learn to carry a loss that never truly stops hurting while somehow continuing to wake up every morning, take care of the people who still need you, and keep moving forward.





While carrying that grief, I was also facing a difficult separation and divorce, financial hardship, and an incredibly painful custody situation involving my children.





I've been doing everything I can to keep moving forward.





I've worked driving for Spark to pay my bills and keep myself going. I've taken online courses and earned my QuickBooks Bookkeeping certification because I am determined to build a stable career in accounting. I've spent countless hours applying for jobs, improving my skills, and trying to create a future where I can provide for my children without constantly living from crisis to crisis.





And recently, things finally started looking a little brighter. I've had promising job opportunities and interviews that could genuinely change my financial situation.





But right now, I have an immediate problem standing between me and that fresh start.





My vehicle is at risk of being repossessed because I have fallen behind on the payments.





My car isn't a luxury. It is how I get to interviews, appointments, work, and how I earn money through Spark while I continue searching for permanent employment.





If I lose my car, I lose one of the tools I depend on to get myself out of this situation.





I am also facing expenses connected to my custody situation and the legal and financial challenges involved in trying to maintain my relationship with my children.





I've spent years trying to hold everything together while dealing with grief, major life changes, financial struggles, and the heartbreak of not having the relationship with my boys that I desperately want.





I'm tired. But I'm not giving up.





My children deserve a mother who can provide for them. They deserve stability. They deserve a mom who keeps fighting for a better life—and that's exactly what I'm trying to give them.





I am not asking anyone to fix my life for me.





I'm asking for help getting through a very difficult chapter while I work to change what comes next.





Any money raised will go toward:





- 🚗 Catching up on my vehicle payments and preventing repossession

- ⚖️ Necessary custody and legal-related expenses

- 🏠 Essential living expenses while I transition into stable employment

- 💼 Keeping my vehicle so I can continue earning income and getting to work and interviews





I know there are countless people who need help, and I don't take anyone's generosity for granted.





If you can donate, even a small amount, I will be incredibly grateful. If you can't, sharing this fundraiser could mean just as much.





I've lost my baby. I've gone through a painful divorce. I've fought through financial hardship and a custody situation that has broken my heart. I've had to keep going through things that I never imagined I would have to face.





But I'm still here.





I'm still fighting.





I'm still working.





I'm still learning.





And I'm still fighting for my boys.





I don't need someone to rescue me. I just need enough help to keep the wheels underneath me while I finish rebuilding my life.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for sharing it. And thank you to anyone willing to help me and my children get through this chapter and into a better one.





With love and gratitude,





Kristin ❤️