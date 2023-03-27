GiveSendGo Logo

Help Kristin Keep Her Car and Rebuild Her Life ❤️

Fundraiser Image

Help Kristin Keep Her Car and Rebuild Her Life ❤️

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKristin Sheline

Help Kristin Keep Her Car and Rebuild Her Life ❤️

Help Kristin Keep Her Car and Rebuild Her Life ❤️


My name is Kristin, and I never imagined I would find myself asking strangers for help. But sometimes life brings you to a place where you have to put your pride aside and simply say, “I need some help.”


I am a mother of two incredible boys, Joseph and Raylin. They are my whole world and the reason I keep getting back up, even when life has given me every reason to stay down.


The past few years have been some of the hardest of my life.


One of the deepest losses I've ever experienced was losing my baby, Matthew.


There is no easy way to explain what it feels like to lose your child. A part of you goes with them, and the grief doesn't have an expiration date. You learn to carry a loss that never truly stops hurting while somehow continuing to wake up every morning, take care of the people who still need you, and keep moving forward.


While carrying that grief, I was also facing a difficult separation and divorce, financial hardship, and an incredibly painful custody situation involving my children.


I've been doing everything I can to keep moving forward.


I've worked driving for Spark to pay my bills and keep myself going. I've taken online courses and earned my QuickBooks Bookkeeping certification because I am determined to build a stable career in accounting. I've spent countless hours applying for jobs, improving my skills, and trying to create a future where I can provide for my children without constantly living from crisis to crisis.


And recently, things finally started looking a little brighter. I've had promising job opportunities and interviews that could genuinely change my financial situation.


But right now, I have an immediate problem standing between me and that fresh start.


My vehicle is at risk of being repossessed because I have fallen behind on the payments.


My car isn't a luxury. It is how I get to interviews, appointments, work, and how I earn money through Spark while I continue searching for permanent employment.


If I lose my car, I lose one of the tools I depend on to get myself out of this situation.


I am also facing expenses connected to my custody situation and the legal and financial challenges involved in trying to maintain my relationship with my children.


I've spent years trying to hold everything together while dealing with grief, major life changes, financial struggles, and the heartbreak of not having the relationship with my boys that I desperately want.


I'm tired. But I'm not giving up.


My children deserve a mother who can provide for them. They deserve stability. They deserve a mom who keeps fighting for a better life—and that's exactly what I'm trying to give them.


I am not asking anyone to fix my life for me.


I'm asking for help getting through a very difficult chapter while I work to change what comes next.


Any money raised will go toward:


- 🚗 Catching up on my vehicle payments and preventing repossession

- ⚖️ Necessary custody and legal-related expenses

- 🏠 Essential living expenses while I transition into stable employment

- 💼 Keeping my vehicle so I can continue earning income and getting to work and interviews


I know there are countless people who need help, and I don't take anyone's generosity for granted.


If you can donate, even a small amount, I will be incredibly grateful. If you can't, sharing this fundraiser could mean just as much.


I've lost my baby. I've gone through a painful divorce. I've fought through financial hardship and a custody situation that has broken my heart. I've had to keep going through things that I never imagined I would have to face.


But I'm still here.


I'm still fighting.


I'm still working.


I'm still learning.


And I'm still fighting for my boys.


I don't need someone to rescue me. I just need enough help to keep the wheels underneath me while I finish rebuilding my life.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for sharing it. And thank you to anyone willing to help me and my children get through this chapter and into a better one.


With love and gratitude,


Kristin ❤️

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $10,190 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve